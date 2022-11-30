COTTONWOOD — Prairie and Grangeville are set to renew their basketball rivalry this Friday night, Dec. 2, when the girls and boys square off for a varsity doubleheader starting with the girls tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. The GHS girls then host McCall at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

The GHS boys visit Kamiah Dec. 1, then visit McCall Dec. 6.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments