GRANGEVILLE — A May 2 showdown between the neighbor softball teams was bagged due to bad weather and that game — as well as a May 5 rematch at Cottonwood — won’t fit in before the district tournaments.

Prairie’s brimming schedule continues May 4 against Lapwai and May 5 against Clearwater Valley, with the Pirates having been swept at Potlatch on April 30 and at Orofino on April 28.

Grangeville beat McCall 11-4 on April 29, and rallied from a 16-7 deficit to within a run of Kendrick, 16-15, on April 27. GHS fell to St. Maries 5-0 on Monday, May 2, at Juliaetta, where the teams met to make up part of a doubleheader previously rescheduled to Saturday, April 30, at Clearwater Valley.

Grangeville is scheduled May 6 at St. Maries, then for district tournament play May 9 at Orofino.

Prairie’s district tournament opens with a play-in May 10 at the higher seed to be determined, with that tournament to continue May 12 at Genesee.

