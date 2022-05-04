GRANGEVILLE — A May 2 showdown between the neighbor softball teams was bagged due to bad weather and that game — as well as a May 5 rematch at Cottonwood — won’t fit in before the district tournaments.
Prairie’s brimming schedule continues May 4 against Lapwai and May 5 against Clearwater Valley, with the Pirates having been swept at Potlatch on April 30 and at Orofino on April 28.
Grangeville beat McCall 11-4 on April 29, and rallied from a 16-7 deficit to within a run of Kendrick, 16-15, on April 27. GHS fell to St. Maries 5-0 on Monday, May 2, at Juliaetta, where the teams met to make up part of a doubleheader previously rescheduled to Saturday, April 30, at Clearwater Valley.
Grangeville is scheduled May 6 at St. Maries, then for district tournament play May 9 at Orofino.
Prairie’s district tournament opens with a play-in May 10 at the higher seed to be determined, with that tournament to continue May 12 at Genesee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.