ST. MARIES — A late touchdown run by Jared Lindsley put the Bulldogs ahead of their Central Idaho League rivals with less than two minutes remaining last Friday night, Oct. 29, and it advanced the Grangeville football boys to the 2A state playoff quarterfinals.
Lindsley had run one in earlier in the game as well, and Miles Lefebvre had returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown — which had the Bulldogs in a late tie. A couple of runs by Colyn Goeckner set up Lindsley’s go-ahead touchdown, which made for a 21-14 final score, and which has Grangeville putting together a long trip to play reigning two-time state champion West Side this Saturday, Nov. 6.
“St. Maries threw everything at us but the kitchen sink,” GHS head coach Jeff Adams said. “We knew they would try to get us rattled, my boys kept their heads and kept their composure. St. Maries blitzed a lot and sent eight or nine guys a lot of plays, but my guys didn’t make any big mistakes.”
Grangeville got receiver Sam Lindsley back from an early-season arm injury, and the sophomore made several catches. GHS also got an important contribution from Anjel Kent, Adams said, as the junior performed well with more defensive coverage responsibility.
“He and Miles play probably the toughest position on the field,” Adams said. “They’re constantly in conflict, whether it’s a run or a pass, and they’re kind of in No Man’s Land. They’ve got to cover a lot of area, so it takes a pretty good athlete, and Anjel has had some good games there this year. This was by far his best. His run-pass reads were spot-on and he was flying around making tackles. He saved a big play, and he shored up a hole that we’ve learned over the season we had to fix.”
Jared Lindsley played “a great game defensively and offensively,” Adams said.
“He’s getting to make better decisions on when to take off and run, and when to throw,” he explained. “We’ve struggled with the passing game this year but I thought he threw the ball better and he made some better decisions. His decision to run the ball instead of pass was huge on that last drive to win the game. He took off. He was under a bunch of pressure, and he picked up a fourth-and-14. I think he got 28 yards or so, and he got it out of bounds. A few plays later, we had the touchdown. Then with his defensive tackle position, he really had a good game — both sides of the ball.”
Next, Grangeville’s quarterfinal kickoff at West Side is set for 1 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 6.
