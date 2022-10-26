PINEHURST — Grangeville’s Ryan Detweiler (17:39), AJ Rose (17:43) and Simeon Sanchez (17:44) ran as a pack of Bulldogs during their District I-II state qualification meet Oct. 20 at Pinehurst Golf Course, placing fourth-through-sixth, which qualifies all three for the upcoming state meet Oct. 29 at Lewiston.

On the girls side, Kylie Rasmussen (second, 21:51) and Kacee Evans (fourth, 24:07) qualified.

