PINEHURST — Grangeville’s Ryan Detweiler (17:39), AJ Rose (17:43) and Simeon Sanchez (17:44) ran as a pack of Bulldogs during their District I-II state qualification meet Oct. 20 at Pinehurst Golf Course, placing fourth-through-sixth, which qualifies all three for the upcoming state meet Oct. 29 at Lewiston.
On the girls side, Kylie Rasmussen (second, 21:51) and Kacee Evans (fourth, 24:07) qualified.
“If we’d had one more girl, we’d have won that team title by a landslide,” coach Ryan Jaggi said. “They all ran their hearts out, but you can’t make a team with four, so that’s how it goes.”
He had hoped to qualify the boys team during the program’s first year back in action.
The 2A state races will start at 11 a.m. for the girls and 12:30 p.m. for the boys, at the LCSC course located just below the new Lewiston High School.
