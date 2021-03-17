Down 4-1 after a two-out, two-run second-inning single by Chase Kaschmitter, Grangeville came back to win by 10-run rule, 15-5, on March 16. The teams met at Clearwater Valley High School, where the teams combined for 20 runs on nine hits.
Prairie's pitching walked two batters starting the game, but the Pirates escaped most of the harm by throwing out Tori Ebert on the basepaths. Still, Blake Schoo, who drew a leadoff walk, came around to score for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Prairie tied it in the bottom of the first, as Connor Schwartz drove in Kaschmitter for 1-1.
Kaschmitter struck out the side during the visitors' half of the second, clearing the way for PHS to pull ahead.
Grangeville's Miles Lefebvre led off the third and was hit by a pitch, then scored, cutting the Pirates' lead to 4-2.
The Pirates sent four batters to the plate in the third, but GHS put two out on the basepaths and starting pitcher Dane Lindsley booked one of his five strikeouts on the day.
The fourth tilted the game in Grangeville's favor, as Caleb Frei drew the first of six walks during what grew into a nine-run inning. Schoo, Ebert and Tom Reynolds all hit singles as GHS batted around, transforming the score to 11-4, Bulldogs.
PHS got one back during the bottom of the fourth, as Lane Remacle hit a lead single and came around on a walk of Dalton Ross and a single by Kaschmitter.
Four more walk-fueled runs ended it early.
"It was not a well-played game on our part," GHS coach Lee Nadiger said, "but we did win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.