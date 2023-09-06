Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

WEISER — The GHS cross-country runners all strode ahead of the times they posted on the decidedly easier course they had faced to start their season late last month, with leading girls runner Kylie Rasmussen (23:15) taking a minute off her time last Friday, Sept. 1, at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

“Kylie and Emree Beeson (23:42) both raced really tough,” coach Ryan Jaggi said. “They were patient with the downhill start — everybody likes to get out pretty quick — and they just ran their race and ate people up late. Everybody on that girl’s side raced raced unbelievably tough. It was awesome.”

