WEISER — The GHS cross-country runners all strode ahead of the times they posted on the decidedly easier course they had faced to start their season late last month, with leading girls runner Kylie Rasmussen (23:15) taking a minute off her time last Friday, Sept. 1, at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
“Kylie and Emree Beeson (23:42) both raced really tough,” coach Ryan Jaggi said. “They were patient with the downhill start — everybody likes to get out pretty quick — and they just ran their race and ate people up late. Everybody on that girl’s side raced raced unbelievably tough. It was awesome.”
Freshmen Callie Howe and Alexis King and senior Sydney Roach also improved their times over what they had put up at Grangeville Country Club.
“Callie’s just starting to find her stride,” Jaggi said. “We’re starting to get her some strength, and she’s really figuring it out. Alexis is going to be a wild card. She doesn’t know how good she’s going to be, and so she’s starting to build some confidence. A lot of teams start with an easy course, and when they run a hard course, they get slower — so for those girls to get faster on a much harder course was a true testament of just how tough they went out and raced.”
On the boys side, Simeon Sanchez (sixth, 18:19) and Ryan Detweiler (10th, 18:27) both cracked the statewide 2A top-20.
“I have a philosophy,” Jaggi said, “that if you just get in the race, times will come. They show it week-in, and week-out — every one of those kids ran a PR compared to last week.”
Next, Grangeville races Saturday, Sept. 9, at Coeur d’Alene-area Farragut State Park.
“We get to see both Kellogg and Priest River, so that’ll be awesome,” Jaggi said. “I think 29 teams total are coming and everything from 1A to 5A, about 280 runners, so just about twice as big as our meets so far. “We have seven-and-a-half weeks till state, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
