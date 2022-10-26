Grangeville’s volleyball season came to a close during the Central Idaho League’s district tournament at Genesee, where the Bulldogs had previously beaten Priest River and lost to St. Maries, and where they eliminated Orofino before falling to Kellogg Wednesday night, Oct. 19.

Adalei Lefebvre was named to the all-league team after the Bulldogs beat Orofino 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19). During the third game of that match, Adri Anderson’s serves carried the Bulldogs to an 11-0 lead, after which Orofino regrouped, but which proved too much for the Maniacs to overcome.

