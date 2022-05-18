LEWISTON — The tennis district tournament held last Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, brought 19 local tennis players to the fore, with three Grangeville girls doubles pairings qualifying for the coming weekend’s state tournament, as well as a dozen Clearwater Valley athletes.
For GHS, the lone singles qualifier is Amber Olson, who placed fifth in that bracket and will join the pairings of Cameran Green and Bella Dame (second), Talia Brown and Hayli Goicoa (third) and Jordan Click and Mia Rioux (fifth) on the journey south for the 3A tournament this Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
Clearwater Valley’s Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer won the girls doubles district title, and will be joined for state play by Josh Francis (second, boys singles), Axl Fairbank and Peyton Andrews (second, mixed doubles), Ashton Mangun (third, girls singles), Kaylee Graves (fourth, girls singles), Jerod Murray and Brooke Romney (fourth, mixed doubles), Gabe Kirish (fourth, boys singles), and Ben Bean and Edoardo Miconi (fourth, boys doubles).
Brackets remained “to be announced” as of Tuesday morning, May 17, but the schedule is as follows: boys singles and girls singles will begin at 8 a.m. MT Friday, May 20, at Ridgevue High School, with boys doubles to start at the same time at Owyhee High School. Girls doubles will pick up at 9:30 a.m. MT at Ridgevue, as will mixed doubles at Owyhee. Events will continue at the same locations starting at 8 a.m. MT Saturday, May 21, with all consolation finals to be played at Ridgevue starting at noon MT and all finals to be played at Ridgevue starting at 2 p.m. MT.
