OROFINO — The Bulldog soccer boys picked up their first win of the season with a 9-0 shutout at Orofino last Thursday, Sept. 3. Keeper Bryan Gomez had one save, while Grangeville generated 38 shots, including 23 on the Maniacs’ goal. Emilio Barela booked a hat trick, and Owen Ruklic and Jack Bransford each scored two goals apiece. Aidan Acton and Cole Ruklic scored one each.
Up next, Grangeville (1-2) is set to play Friday night, Sept. 11, at Coeur d’Alene Charter, with the boys and girls teams both scheduled at 5 p.m.
