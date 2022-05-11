OROFINO — The Central Idaho League’s district tournament could have ended on Monday, May 9, had any one of the three teams involved won two games. It played out as a Ro-Sham-Bo, with Grangeville beating St. Maries 8-2 and falling to Orofino 5-4, St. Maries having beating Orofino 4-3 in the middle game.
The Bulldogs dominated the first game, with St. Maries’ only apparent run having been struck down after the umpires ruled that a baserunner had overrun the one ahead of him, turning what would otherwise have been a sacrifice fly into the third out of the third inning.
GHS was already ahead 7-0 at that juncture, so the reversal barely weighed on the final outcome.
Miles Lefebvre pitched and sparked a four-run first with a hit through the middle and a stolen base setting up an RBI for Caleb Frei, whose pop-up was dropped in center field. David Goicoa also scored on that one, having roped a single into left field. Sam Lindsley singled, then Carter Mundt drove in Frei and Quincey Daniels drew a walk, loading the bases. Ray Holes then beat out an infield single for a 4-0 lead, and the lead might have got completely out of hand had Lefebvre nailed a second hit during the frame.
His pitching proved four runs to be enough, as St. Maries managed just four hits against him, scoring only by way of some sloppy defense during the sixth.
St. Maries took Orofino to extra innings during the game that followed, tying the score in the top of the seventh and winning with another in the top of the eighth.
During the late game, Orofino took Grangeville to nine innings, with a 2-2 tie after six followed by single runs for GHS in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Orofino matched that, and bettered it in the bottom of the ninth.
St. Maries and Grangeville played again after press time May 10, with the winner facing Orofino once more that day. The St. Maries-Grangeville winner would qualify for the state tournament one of two ways: either by winning the district finale against Orofino, or by way of a Saturday play-in game. If GHS advances, that play-in will be at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, May 14, in McCall.
