Effective defense plus clutch shooting turned Grangeville’s Dec. 29 trip to Lewiston into another Bulldogs win, as Camden Barger (16 points) and Bailey Vanderwall (15) led the GHS girls past the hosts of a two-day tournament that was set up in lieu of the annual Avista Holiday Tournament.
Down 17-12 after one quarter, the Grangeville girls kept Lewiston in check the rest of the way, taking a 25-24 lead to halftime on the way to a 53-41 win.
Talia Brown (9), Zoe Lutz (7) and Macy Smith (6) also scored.
Lapwai beat Moscow 52-43 on the first day, then held off Grangeville 46-40 to post the tournament’s top record.
Against Lapwai, the GHS girls once again overcame a first quarter deficit. After trailing by 11, 15-4, Grangeville outscored Lapwai 14-5 during the second frame. Down by four after the third, GHS tied it on a shot by Smith during the fourth quarter. Lapwai answered with an 8-0 run that bled off much of the remaining clock.
Barger scored 16 for Grangeville, and Vanderwall added 10.
Next, Grangeville visits Kamiah Thursday night, with the JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7:30.
