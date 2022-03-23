LEWISTON — The baseball Bulldogs rode Jared Lindsley’s three-run home run to a 9-7 win over Bonners Ferry last Friday evening, March 18. Bonners ended up winning the walk-filled late game 15-13, rallying after GHS pulled ahead 9-5 during the third inning. Bonners clawed one back during the fourth, then struck for six runs in the fifth inning. Grangeville recovered with one in the bottom of the fifth and three more to regain the lead, 13-12, heading into the seventh. Bonners scored three times in the top half, and relief pitcher Roger Naylor did not allow a run during the bottom half.
In addition to Lindsley’s home run, which carried over the fence in left-center field at Clearwater Park, Miles Lefebvre and David Goicoa each added extra-base hits on the day.
Earlier in the week, Grangeville pumped a 10-run seventh, extending a 13-9 lead to a 23-9 win during the second game of a doubleheader at Airport Park against the Lewiston JV.
Trailing the first game 3-2, the Bulldogs had left the bases loaded during the top of the seventh, with Goicoa having led off and reached on a fly ball that fell barely fair halfway down the third base line. Jared Lindsley then hammered a single into right-center, and Cody Klement walked, loading the bases with no one out. But the Bulldogs grounded into a fielder’s choice, forcing out Goicoa at the plate, then struck out twice to end the contest.
Grangeville had cut a 3-0 lead down to 3-2 during the sixth, when Lindsley and Klement reached on errors and scored with Caleb Frei at bat: Lindsley on a wild pitch and Klement on Frei’s eventual single.
Next, Grangeville plays at 3:30 p.m. March 23 at Asotin, then at 4:30 p.m. March 24 at Kamiah. After spring break, GHS returns to action April 5 at Orofino.
