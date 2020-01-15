GRANGEVILLE – Picture a snowy night, with some games in North Central Idaho already having been called off. Or, picture living in another state, far from the grandkids. What if you could watch from home?
Now you can watch the Bulldogs online.
GHS has partnered with the Grangeville Bulldog Booster Club to stream upcoming basketball, baseball and football home games. The first broadcast was last Saturday through NFHSnetwork.com, a partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations, and which charges $11 per month or $70 per year to deliver live streams and on-demand video anywhere internet service allows.
The website currently lists Grangeville boys and girls varsity and JV basketball games through the end of the regular season, as well as football and volleyball dates scheduled for broadcast by opposing schools this fall.
The school and the boosters split the $5,000 cost of the broadcast camera, which was installed on the underside of the GHS gym crow’s nest earlier this month. The device actually involves three cameras, with two configured to track the ball automatically and another that watches the scoreboard. GHS activities director Matt Dame told the Free Press the new hardware also provides video for other software that coaches already use to review game film.
The service is online at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/grangeville-high-school-grangeville-id.
