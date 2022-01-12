Grangeville's Talia Brown photo

Grangeville's Talia Brown is pictured taking on two Moscow defenders during the first half of the Bulldogs' 32-20 win Saturday, Jan. 8.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Leading 7-4 after the first quarter following a layup by Macy Smith, the Grangeville basketball girls kept a lid on Moscow’s scorers even as their own shots found mostly iron. The Bulldogs prevailed 32-20. A three-pointer by Camden Barger (17 points) made Grangeville’s largest lead 29-12 late in the third quarter.

GHS has a visit to Orofino slated Jan. 13, a home game against St. Maries on Jan. 15, and a home game Jan. 20 against Potlatch coming up.

