GRANGEVILLE — Leading 7-4 after the first quarter following a layup by Macy Smith, the Grangeville basketball girls kept a lid on Moscow’s scorers even as their own shots found mostly iron. The Bulldogs prevailed 32-20. A three-pointer by Camden Barger (17 points) made Grangeville’s largest lead 29-12 late in the third quarter.
GHS has a visit to Orofino slated Jan. 13, a home game against St. Maries on Jan. 15, and a home game Jan. 20 against Potlatch coming up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.