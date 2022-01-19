OROFINO — On their first night of Central Idaho League play, the Grangeville basketball girls got 15 points from Camden Barger and double-digits from Abbie Frei (14) and Bailey Vanderwall (11) and held Orofino without a double-digit scorer. The result was a 62-18 win for the Bulldogs Thursday night, Jan. 13. After Orofino surged to an early lead, 12-11, GHS adjusted defensively and allowed just six points the rest of the game.
A 27-4 second quarter put the outcome beyond doubt, and Grangeville added a 17-2 run during the third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.