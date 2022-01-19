OROFINO — On their first night of Central Idaho League play, the Grangeville basketball girls got 15 points from Camden Barger and double-digits from Abbie Frei (14) and Bailey Vanderwall (11) and held Orofino without a double-digit scorer. The result was a 62-18 win for the Bulldogs Thursday night, Jan. 13. After Orofino surged to an early lead, 12-11, GHS adjusted defensively and allowed just six points the rest of the game.

A 27-4 second quarter put the outcome beyond doubt, and Grangeville added a 17-2 run during the third.

