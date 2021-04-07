Grangeville put up an 11-0, 18-13 sweep of Central Idaho League foe Orofino Tuesday night, April 6, on the strength of a three-hit shutout by Tom Reynolds in the first game, which ended by run rule after six innings, and by way of a comeback in the second game.
Orofino batted around in the first inning of the nightcap, using seven free runners and five hits to get out to a 10-0 lead. Dane Lindsley relieved Reece Wimer and worked the second inning before handing the ball to Blake Schoo for the third. Orofino scored three off of Schoo, who was relieved by Sam Lindsley in the seventh.
Jared Lindsley scored three times and drove in six runs during the second game, including a couple during Grangeville's big rally during the third inning. The Bulldogs batted around, as a lead walk of Reynolds and his steal of second base set up an RBI single by Gannon Garman, which the Bulldogs followed up with three more free passes, loading the bases for Lindsley. He put a 2-0 pitch in play, which Orofino's short stop botched, and Grangeville went on to tally eight in the frame.
Having scored one in the first and another in the second, that tied the score. Orofino regained the lead in the bottom of the third, but the Bulldogs took charge with five in the fifth. That surge began with a single by Reynolds, a walk of Garman and an RBI hit by Dane Lindsley. Caleb Frei walked, then Jared Lindsley hit a two-run single, then Miles Lefebvre drove in another. With two out, Tori Ebert also drove in a run.
GHS added two more in the sixth and another in the seventh, converting two beanballs into insurance on another hit by Jared Lindsley, then capitalizing on a triple by Schoo in the final turn at bat.
On the day, Garman ended with five hits in eight at-bats.
Next, Grangeville plays Idaho City at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday at Glenns Ferry. The Bulldogs will host Clearwater Valley at 4:30 p.m. April 13, which will be the first GHS home game of the season.
