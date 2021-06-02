GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s swim team, coached by Lori Zechmann, Emma Edwards and Emily Tolx, is scheduling practices 8-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 5-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting with the swim test June 14. Grangeville’s home meet is penciled Aug. 7. Registration is open through June 11. Cost is $75. Sign up through grangevillesports.com.

