Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — With a schedule change for the week after their bye earlier this month leaving the Bulldogs without a football game two weeks in a row, the Grangeville boys are set to host Orofino for their first night of Central Idaho League play this season.

Orofino comes into the game having beaten Marsing 31-0 on Sept. 24 and having had their Oct. 2 trip to Priest River canceled due to covid.

Against the opponents the teams have in common, Orofino has underperformed Grangeville’s margins so far, most notably with a 41-0 loss to McCall to compare to Grangeville’s 7-6 win over the Vandals.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 15.

