Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

OROFINO — Miles Lefebvre (14 points) led a Grangeville offense that overcame a first-quarter shutout to lead 13-10 at halftime as the Bulldogs beat Orofino for the second time this season. Sam Lindsley made three three-pointers for GHS, and the Bulldogs won 36-22 on Jan. 26.

The Bulldogs closed out their Central Idaho League slate Jan. 29 at St. Maries, where the Lumberjacks won, 49-38. Lefebvre led Grangeville in scoring with 20 points.

