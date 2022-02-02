OROFINO — Miles Lefebvre (14 points) led a Grangeville offense that overcame a first-quarter shutout to lead 13-10 at halftime as the Bulldogs beat Orofino for the second time this season. Sam Lindsley made three three-pointers for GHS, and the Bulldogs won 36-22 on Jan. 26.
The Bulldogs closed out their Central Idaho League slate Jan. 29 at St. Maries, where the Lumberjacks won, 49-38. Lefebvre led Grangeville in scoring with 20 points.
