GRANGEVILLE — A dominant night by Grangeville’s offensive line last Saturday, Oct. 16, contributed to another strong rushing performance by Caleb Frei — and this time, it made for a one-sided score. The 41-12 win put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat in the Central Idaho League, with games against Melba and St. Maries to be played this month.
GHS led 41-0 before Orofino’s offense found traction against the Bulldogs’ defensive reserves.
After Orofino fumbled away its opening possession, senior quarterback Jared Lindsley marshalled a scoring drive, which he finished with a one-yard run into the end zone. The GHS defense then forced a three-and-out, which led to an apparent 51-yard touchdown run by Frei, which was called back. Grangeville nevertheless scored on a long gain by Frei: a 31-yard touchdown reception with 2:36 left in the first quarter. GHS kicked each extra point, but the first one was blocked, so the Bulldogs led 13-0.
Early in the second quarter, Orofino had to punt again, from near midfield, after a tackle in the backfield by Rusty Robie and a penalty pushed the visitors out of Grangeville’s territory. The Bulldogs scored again, almost instantly, with one run by Frei leading to another, which he took seven yards into the end zone for a 20-0 lead.
After Robie sacked Orofino’s quarterback, forcing a fumble, Grangeville scored on another run by Frei, which went 22 yards with 3:25 left in the first half.
Orofino’s next possession also ended in disaster for the Maniacs, as Quincey Daniels broke into the backfield, stripped the ball away from the OHS runner, and hauled the turnover 37 yards for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored again after receiving the kick to start the third quarter. A snappy drive ended with Miles Lefebvre scoring from a yard out, followed by Josh Nichols’ fifth extra point kick.
Against the GHS backups and a running clock, during the fourth quarter, Orofino scored twice, running up the middle again and again for two late touchdowns. Grangeville blocked the kick try with 7:36 remaining, and time expired before Orofino’s second chance.
Next, Grangeville hosts Melba for a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 22.
The Bulldogs are then set to visit St. Maries Oct. 29.
