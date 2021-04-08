GLENNS FERRY — The Grangeville baseball boys have a four-game set coming up this Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at the Glenns Ferry Wooden Bat Tournament, which opened April 8. The first of Grangeville's games is a 2 p.m. MT clash April 9 against Malad, to be followed by a 7 p.m. MT nightcap against Nampa Christian. Then, on Saturday, GHS is to play Challis/Mackay at 11 a.m. MT and Idaho City at 1:30 p.m. MT.
These schedule details were provided to the Free Press by Glenns Ferry High School on Thursday. As with all sports — especially spring sports — the details are subject to weather and change.
