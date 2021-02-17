GRANGEVILLE — St. Maries stood as the last roadblock between the GHS basketball girls and a state tournament return, and Grangeville bumped over the Lumberjacks 49-12 last Wednesday night, Feb. 10. Grangeville’s lead began to grow after Talia Brown passed to Bailey Vanderwall for a baseline jumper early in the contest. That hoop made it 5-2, and GHS extended that to 11-2 during the first quarter.
The lead reached 10 points, 15-5, on a hoop by Zoe Lutz and hit 20, 29-9, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Camden Barger at the end of the second quarter. St. Maries managed just three points during the second half as Grangeville secured the District I-II title.
When Grangeville’s state tournament begins at 2 p.m. MT Feb. 18 at Bishop Kelly High School, the Bulldogs will square off against the 17-1 Cole Valley Christian Chargers, whose road to state this winter included the District III title, having won 11 straight games since Grangeville beat them in December. Cole Valley is the top-ranked team in the statewide media poll; GHS will play either Ririe (22-2) or Bear Lake (11-12) on the second day of the tournament, depending on how Thursday’s games turn out. With a win either Thursday or Friday, GHS would play for a trophy on Saturday; with two wins, GHS would play for the 2A state title at 11:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Saturday’s opponent would be one of the four seeded on the other side of the bracket: Soda Springs (12-11), Melba (19-4), Valley (18-6), or New Plymouth (16-6).
During the week leading up to the state tournament, Barger and Vanderwall were named among the top 20 players in the state listed by scorebooklive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.