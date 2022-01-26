Singles: Class AA 25 – Roy Hill and Tim Schumacher, 24 – Bob Aiken and Logan Schumacher, Class A 25 – Jeff Farris and Roy Schumacher, 24 – Dave Crousser, Class B 24 – Daryl Mullinix, 23 – Stephanie Bransford, Class C 22 – Jack Bransford, 21 – Tyke Trogdon, Class D 19 – Mackenzie Farris, 14 – Cane McIntire.
Handicap:
Short yd: 23 – Jeff Farris and Shane Paul, 22 – Steve Havel, Darrell Howard, Tim Kaschmitter and Tyke Trogdon.
Mid yd: 25 – Bill McMahon, 24 – Bill Stolz.
Long yd: 19 – Wendell Thomas, 17 – Brian Lorentz and Ken Slabach.
Doubles: Class A 45 – Josh Bransford, 44 – Bill McMahon, Class B 44 – Brian Lorentz, 42 – Rod Behler and Roy Shumacher, Class C 43 – Paul Davenport, 42 – Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 25 – Darrell Howard, 23 – Josh Bransford.
