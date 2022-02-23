Singles: Class AA 25 – Bill McMahon, Bob Aiken and Josh Bransford, 24 – Brad Baker and Tim Schumacher; Class A 25 – Mike Lerandeau, 24 – Jeff Farris and Ken Slabach; Class B 24 – Kevin Schmidt and Tim Kaschmitter, 23 – Morgan Drew, Al McCulley and Matt Prewett; Class C 20 – Tyke Trogdon, 18 – Karl Crea; Class D 22 – Owen McIntire, 20 – Mackenzie Farris.
Handicap: Short yd 24 – Jeff Farris and Cody Vreiling, 23 – Bob Aiken, Shelia Davenport, Darrell Howard and Matt Prewett; Mid yd 24 – Josh Bransford and Cliff Greenhaw, 23 – Bambi Baker; Long yd 20 – Brian Lorentz, 19 – Rod Behler and Ken Slabach.
Doubles: Class A 47 – Logan Schumacher, 46 – Bob Aiken; Class B 45 – Rod Behler, 42 – Bambi Baker; Class C 40 – Darrell Howard, 39 – Paul Davenport.
Continentals: 21 – Josh Bransford, 19 – Bill McMahon.
