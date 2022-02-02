Week 4

Singles: Class AA 25 – Roy Hill, Tim Schumacher, Brad Baker, Pepper Harman, Brian Lorentz and Bill McMahan, 24 – Bob Aiken and Cody Vreiling; Class A 25 – Steve Havel, Dave Crouser, Roy Schumacher and John Vrieling; Class B 24 – Sheila Davenport, 23 – Stephanie Bransford and Al McCulley; Class C 23 – Jack Bransford, 21 – Tyke Trogdon; Class D 22 – Mackenzie Farris, 20 – Owen McIntire.

Handicap: Short yd 25 – Shane Paul, 24 – Cody Vrieling; Mid yd 24 – Dave Crouser, 22 – Tom Felkel, Logan Schumacher and Bill Stolz; Long yd 22 – Ken Slabach, 21 – Brian Lorentz

Doubles: Class A 42 – Brad Baker, 41 – Josh Bransford; Class B 45 – Brian Lorentz, 42 – Rod Behler, Class C 39 – Bill Stolz, 36 – Dave Crouser and Darrell Howard.

Continentals: 24 – Bill McMahon, 22 – Morgan Drew and Darrell.

