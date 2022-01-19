Singles:

Class AA 25 – Bill McMahon; 24 – Bob Aiken, Brad Baker, Roy Hill and Darrell Howard; Class A – 25 Steve Havel and Jeff Farris; 24 Mike Lerandeau and Shane Paul; Class B 25 – Tim Kaschmitter; 23 – Daryl Mullinix; Class C 21 – Kate McMahon, Karl Crea and Tyke Trogdon; Class D 17 – Owen McIntire; 16 – Mackenzie Farris.

Handicap:

Short yd: 24 – Bob Aiken and Shane Paul; 23 – Darrell Howard, Mike Lerandeau and Cody Vreiling.

Mid yd: 24 – Roy Schumacher; 23 – Roy Hill and Bill Stolz.

Long yd: 22 – Neil Walstad; 21 – Brian Lorentz and Ken Slabach.

Doubles:

Class A 42 – Bill McMahon; 40 – Logan Schumacher, Brad Baker, Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford and Logan Schumacher; Class B 42 – Jeff Farris; 41 – Brian Lorentz; Class C 43 – Paul Davenport; 36 – Bill Stolz.

Continentals:

24 – Bill McMahon; 21 – Bill Stolz.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments