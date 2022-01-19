Singles:
Class AA 25 – Bill McMahon; 24 – Bob Aiken, Brad Baker, Roy Hill and Darrell Howard; Class A – 25 Steve Havel and Jeff Farris; 24 Mike Lerandeau and Shane Paul; Class B 25 – Tim Kaschmitter; 23 – Daryl Mullinix; Class C 21 – Kate McMahon, Karl Crea and Tyke Trogdon; Class D 17 – Owen McIntire; 16 – Mackenzie Farris.
Handicap:
Short yd: 24 – Bob Aiken and Shane Paul; 23 – Darrell Howard, Mike Lerandeau and Cody Vreiling.
Mid yd: 24 – Roy Schumacher; 23 – Roy Hill and Bill Stolz.
Long yd: 22 – Neil Walstad; 21 – Brian Lorentz and Ken Slabach.
Doubles:
Class A 42 – Bill McMahon; 40 – Logan Schumacher, Brad Baker, Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford and Logan Schumacher; Class B 42 – Jeff Farris; 41 – Brian Lorentz; Class C 43 – Paul Davenport; 36 – Bill Stolz.
Continentals:
24 – Bill McMahon; 21 – Bill Stolz.
