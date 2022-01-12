Singles: Class AA – 25 Josh Brandsford, 24 Brian Lorentz, Rod Behler, Bill McMahon; Class A – 25 Dave Crouser, 24 Steve Havel, Bill Stolz; Class B – 23 Paul Davenport, Matt Prewitt, Giana Skovajsa, 22 Tim Kaschmitter, Morgan Drew; Class C – 19 Jack Bransford, 17 Kate McMahon; Class D – 17 Kimberly Kaschmitter, Owen McIntire, 12 Rachael Kaschmitter.

Handicap: Short yd – 24 Darrell Howard, 23 Shelia Davenport, Jeff Farris; Mid yd – 24 Josh Bransford, 23 Bambi Baker; Long yd – 21 Neil Walstad, 18 Wendell Thomas, Al McCulley, Ralph Kaschmitter.

Doubles: Class A – 45 Bill McMahon, Logan Schumacher, 43 Brad Baker; Class B – 41 Rod Behler, 39 Bambi Baker; Class C – 42 Paul Davenport, 40 Jeff Farris.

Continentals: 23 Bill McMahon and 22 Josh Brandsford.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments