Singles: Class AA – 25 Josh Brandsford, 24 Brian Lorentz, Rod Behler, Bill McMahon; Class A – 25 Dave Crouser, 24 Steve Havel, Bill Stolz; Class B – 23 Paul Davenport, Matt Prewitt, Giana Skovajsa, 22 Tim Kaschmitter, Morgan Drew; Class C – 19 Jack Bransford, 17 Kate McMahon; Class D – 17 Kimberly Kaschmitter, Owen McIntire, 12 Rachael Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short yd – 24 Darrell Howard, 23 Shelia Davenport, Jeff Farris; Mid yd – 24 Josh Bransford, 23 Bambi Baker; Long yd – 21 Neil Walstad, 18 Wendell Thomas, Al McCulley, Ralph Kaschmitter.
Doubles: Class A – 45 Bill McMahon, Logan Schumacher, 43 Brad Baker; Class B – 41 Rod Behler, 39 Bambi Baker; Class C – 42 Paul Davenport, 40 Jeff Farris.
Continentals: 23 Bill McMahon and 22 Josh Brandsford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.