Week 5
Singles: Class AA 25 – Brad Baker and Bill McMahon, 24 – Bob Aiken, Brian Lorentz, Pepper Harman, Darrell Howard and Logan Schumacher. Class A 25 – Steve Havel, Jeff Farris and Steve Kaschmitter, 24 – Dave Crousser. Class B 25 – Daryl Mullinix and Matt Prewett, 23 – Morgan Drew and Tim Kaschmitter. Class C 23 – Jack Bransford and Kim Harman, 19 – Karl Crea. Class D 22 – Mackenzie Farris, 19 – Cane McIntire.
Handicap: Short yd 25 – Mike Lerandeau, 24 – Jeff Farris. Mid yd 22 – Bambi Baker, Roy Hill, Bill McMahon, Roy Schumacher and Bill Stolz, 21 – Brad Baker, Dave Crouser, Tom Felkel, Steve Kaschmitter and Logan Schumacher. Long yd 21 – Brian Lorentz and Andy Abbott, 17 – Al McCulley and Ralph Kaschmitter.
Doubles: Class A 45 – Brad Baker and Bill McMahon, 44 – Josh Bransford, Logan Schumacher and Pepper Harman. Class B 45 – Brian Lorentz and Jeff Farris, 43 – Roy Schumacher. Class C 43 – Shane Paul, 42 – Dave Crousser. Continentals: 23 – Josh Bransford, 21 – Tom Felkel.
