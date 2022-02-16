Singles: Class AA 25 – Bill McMahon, 24 – Roy Hill, Brian Lorentz; Class A 25 – Roy Schumacher, 24 – Mike Lerandeau and Wendell Thomas; Class B 25 – Kevin Schmidt, 24 – Andy Abbott and Matt Prewitt; Class C 20 – Jack Bransford, Karl Crea and Tyke Trogdon, 17 – Kate McMahon; Class D 21 – Mackenzie Farris and Owen McIntire, 13 – Kane McIntire and Lee Pease.
Handicap: Short yd 23 – Bob Aiken, Shelia Davenport, Jeff Farris, Cody Vreiling and Jack Bransford, 22 – Sara Vreiling and Matt Prewitt; Mid yd 24 – Bill McMahon and Roy Hill, 22 – Josh Bransford, Logan Schumacher, Roy Schumacher and Bill Stolz; Long yd 23 – Andy Abbott, 19 – Wendell Thomas.
Doubles: Class A 47 – Bill McMahon, 46 – Bob Aiken; Class B 47 – Brian Lorentz, 43 – Roy Schumacher; Class C 41 – Dave Crousser, 38 – Paul Davenport and Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 23 – Josh Bransford, 22 – Bill McMahon.
