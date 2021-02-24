GRANGEVILLE — Orofino came out with three quick three-pointers to start the Central Idaho League’s district tournament Monday night, Feb. 22, and led by as many as nine. Grangeville’s Dane Lindsley and Blake Schoo (10 points apiece) led the comeback, and the Bulldogs advanced to play at St. Maries at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. They’d have to beat the Lumberjacks twice to reach the 2A state tournament, which will be played at Capital High School in Boise next month.
Despite the fast start and several scoring runs later in the game, Orofino ultimately fell 47-41.
“The most important thing was how we responded during the fourth quarter,” Bulldogs head coach Cooper Wright said. “It was a close game, and when you get into the district tournament, you know both teams are going to play extremely hard and that it’s going to be physical. Our guys came out with great intensity, and we did a nice job executing toward the end, both defensively and offensively.”
Miles Lefebvre and Tori Ebert sparked the rally that put GHS in the lead midway through the second quarter, but even more impactful on the rest of the game than their shots were the plays they made that got Lindsley going. Posting up on the right side of the lane, Lindsley took an entry pass from Lefebvre and made a double move to score, selling a pivot with a head fake, then using a counter spin to free up space for his shot. That was the last basket of the first quarter; Caleb Frei scored off a feed from Schoo early in the second, then Schoo came up with two points from an offensive rebound. Jared Lindsley then followed with a triple from right wing just as Orofino was settling into its half-court coverage, which made for the Bulldogs’ first lead, 15-14.
GHS kept that lead despite some back-and-forth play as the second quarter wore on, but Orofino pulled ahead 21-20 late in the first half.
Schoo answered with a signature play, dribbling hard as he drove toward the hoop from right wing, crossing over, then spinning away for an open layup as a stumbling Maniac defender wiped out any chance of cutting him off.
Ahead 22-21 at the buzzer, Grangeville endured two more lead changes during the third quarter, one of which Schoo answered with a breakaway layup, and the other of which came by way of back-to-back Orofino baskets at the end of the period. A trey followed by a layup had OHS ahead, 34-32, starting the fourth.
Dane Lindsley sank a three early in the fourth, then followed up with a two. Orofino kept within two until Schoo scored on another dribble-drive, which Dane Lindsley followed with a post-up three-point play which made it 43-36. Orofino fouled him two more times with the bonus in effect and narrowed the lead back to four, but a flashy defensive rebound by Reece Wimer plus Wimer’s bonus free throws iced the outcome with 18 seconds remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.