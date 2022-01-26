MOSCOW — Leading by five at halftime, the Grangeville basketball girls outpaced Moscow during the third quarter on Saturday, Jan. 22, and won by double-digits, 42-32.
After Moscow put together an 8-2 run starting the fourth, according to the Lewiston Tribune, Grangeville turned a defensive stop into a hoop by Mattie Thacker.
Camden Barger led all scorers with 14.
Grangeville closes out its regular season this week, visiting St. Maries on Saturday, Jan. 29, then hosting Kamiah on Monday, Jan. 31, and Orofino on Feb. 1.
