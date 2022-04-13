GLENNS FERRY — Grangeville’s David Goicoa and Miles Lefebvre stood out at the annual Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament last Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, while GHS as a team won one of the four games they played. Carter Mundt, who had missed the tail end of basketball season due to injury, got into the action with an RBI single during the fourth inning of a 4-1 loss on Saturday, while Goicoa struck out 10 during that contest.
Later that day, Nampa Christian scratched pitchers Cody Klement and Jack Bransford for nine runs on the way to a 15-5 win shortened by mercy rule. Ray Holes hit a triple and Goicoa doubled during that contest.
The day before, Grangeville beat Soda Springs 16-5 and lost to Declo 12-5. Sam Lindsley struck out eight during the win over Soda, and Lefebvre struck out 10 against Declo. Lindsley doubled against Declo, and Goicoa tripled, Lefebvre doubled and Caleb Frei doubled against Soda.
Grangeville’s next games were to be a home doubleheader against Orofino on April 12, but that was reset to be played at Orofino, with the GHS home games against Orofino reset to begin at 4 p.m. April 19.
Next, Grangeville hosts Kamiah at 4:30 p.m. April 14, weather permitting, then visits St. Maries for a doubleheader starting at noon April 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.