North Central Idaho Wrestling League tournament, Grangeville, Oct. 22
Ages 6 & Younger: 34-39: 2, Lucas Hess of Grangeville Youth Wrestling (G) 3, Ivan Crosby of Clearwater Valley Wrestling Club (CV). 32-40: 1, Lane Hess (G), 2, Jett Schaff (CV), 3, Boone Jackso (G). 41-44: 1, Bensen Heitman of Cottonwood Wrestling Club (C). 54-58: 2, Xander Henderson (G).
Ages 7-8: 35-42: 1, Daxton Heitman (C); 2, Cieran Tacke (C); 3, George Schaff (CV). 42-45: 1, Caliber Jackson (G). 41-48: 2, Gus Strasser (G); 3, Rykker Carlin (G). 48-50: 1, Caesyn Sewell (G); 2, Timo Maki (G). 50-52: 2, Jackson Ross (C). 52-54: 1, Jaiden Ross (C); 3, Rhett Lustig (C). 55-57: 3, Ethan Hess (G). 58-62: 1, Bentley Ross (C); 2, Adonis Blackburn (G). 62-69: 1, Byron Maynard (G).
Ages 9-10: 50-54: 1, Bruce Schwartz (G); 2, Sawyer Stewart (G). 54-57: 1, Teminah Williamson (CV); 2, Tatum Kaschmitter (G). 57-59: 3, Logan Andrews (G). 59-61: 1, Conrad Hollibaugh (G); 2, Raiden Ross (C); 3, Piper Lan (CV). 63-64: 1, Abel Hagen (G); 2, Jex Strasser (G). 65-68: 1, Knox Guy (CV); 3, Daniel Eller (CV). 68-71: 1, Cougar Lane (CV). 85-91: 3, Janice Oatman (CV). 96-100: 3, Opal Norman (CV).
Ages 11-12: 56-64: 1, Logun Walker (CV). 63-73: 1, Porter Crosby (CV). 84-90: 2, David Farmer (G). 92-96: 1, Waylon Nelson (CV). 99-108: 1, Ezra Stone (G); 2, Lilly Kaschmitter (G). 121-146: 1, Corbyn Tacke (C).
Ages 13-14: 73-84: 1, George Ash (CV). 81-86: 1, Luke Stark (G); 2, Declan Bowen (G); 3, Sivar Galloway (G). 87-91: 2, Luke Nelson (CV); 3, Tucker Farmer (G). 108-118: 1, Hollis Elliott (G); 3, Haylee Kaschmitter (G). 125-131: 1, Jesse Rice (CV).
Ages 15-16: 100-106: 2, Logan Heitzman (G); 3, Bjorn McGuigan (G). 120-126: 1, Tanner Labrum (CV); 2, Conner Christensen (CV); 3, Gryer Hollibaugh (G). 146-153, 1, Orrin Farmer (G); 2, Patrick Bowen (G).
