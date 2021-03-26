Grangeville Youth Baseball & Softball registration is regular through April 9 and late on April 10. Online registration is open at grangevillesports.com for baseball and softball programs for 8-15. Age groups are split for Cal Ripkin baseball (boys 10-12), machine pitch (8-9) and girls softball (10-15).
These programs run April 19 to June 30 this year, with regular cost $30-$40. See grangevillesports.com for details.
T-ball and coach pitch are being offered for younger age groups, and the signups for those are walk-in April 7 and April 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the community room at the elementary school gym building.
Grangeville Babe Ruth Baseball for older boys operates separately.
