Parents of players ages 5-15 can sign up starting today, March 7, and any time through April 10, online at grangevillesports.com. Walk-in registration is 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 8 at GEMS.
Available are signups for t-ball ($25 per player age 5), coach pitch ($30, ages 6-7), machine league ($30, ages 8-9), Cal Ripkin featuring live arm pitching ($40, ages 10-13), and girls fast pitch softball ($40, ages 10-15).
Sign up at grangevillesports.com.
