There will be a meeting Aug. 18 for children and parents interested in Grangeville Youth Football for kids entering grades 3-6. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the GEMS community room.
The first practice will be Aug. 24 and the season will run approximately six weeks. Registration forms will be handed out at the meeting and can also be picked up at Northwest Insurance Agency at 101 West Main Street. Registration is $50.00, and scholarships are available.
