Grangeville Youth Soccer is offering a discount for early registration, June 1-30, for fall soccer this year. The fall program is for boys and girls ages 3-14. During June, the fee is $30 for the first child and $25 for each additional. The fees go up to $35/$30 in July and $45 per child Aug. 1-10. Details and registration are online at grangevillesports.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.