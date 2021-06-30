GRANGEVILLE — Fall youth soccer runs Aug. 30-Oct. 1, with the first games Sept. 7, and with registration open through July 31. The program is open to boys and girls ages 5-14 and registration is online at grangevillesports.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments