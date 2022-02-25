Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

ST. MARIES - St. Maries gunners Tristan Gentry-Nelson (14 points) and Grayson Sands (12) matched nearly Grangeville's whole total on Thursday night, Feb. 24, as the Lumberjacks pushed past the Bulldogs and qualified for the 2A state tournament with a 55-28 win in the Central Idaho League's district tournament.

Caleb Frei scored 15 points for Grangeville, as GHS played St. Maries within five during the first quarter before stumbling into halftime on the low end of a 12-3 second quarter run.

The Bulldogs finished with a 4-14 overall record.

