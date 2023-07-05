KOOSKIA — “There are a lot of big donors out there,” patron Adam Goicoa told the Mountain View School District 244 board at its June 15 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.
Goicoa attended to specifically ask the board for permission to go ahead with fundraising plans to build a 100-by-40 baseball batting cage behind the Grangeville High School wrestling room. He estimated the project will cost about $750,000.
“As you know, it’s difficult to have any place to practice with the weather issues,” Goicoa stated.
Superintendent Steve Higgins said he had visited the school district attorney and that nothing precludes the board from okaying this.
“I’ve no doubt it will get done, and be done well, but I do have questions on making sure it’s all done correctly,” he said.
“There are questions on maintenance, upkeep, a lease agreement,” added trustee Melisa Kaschmitter.
“After completion, it’s for everyone’s use and we could lease it to the school for like $1 a year for 100 years or whatever,” shrugged Goicoa. He added the group he is working with includes contractor Jacob Schacher and Grangeville businesswoman Heidi Lindsley, who is helping with the financials.
The board gave its unanimous blessing for the group to officially fundraise for the project and requested more details on the plan.
