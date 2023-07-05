Adam Goicoa speaks to the Mountain View school board photo

Grangeville patron Adam Goicoa speaks to the Mountain View school board June 15.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

KOOSKIA — “There are a lot of big donors out there,” patron Adam Goicoa told the Mountain View School District 244 board at its June 15 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.

Goicoa attended to specifically ask the board for permission to go ahead with fundraising plans to build a 100-by-40 baseball batting cage behind the Grangeville High School wrestling room. He estimated the project will cost about $750,000.

