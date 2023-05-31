Christine Hauger of Grangeville competed in the 2023 multi-sport world championship duathlon earlier this year in Spain. The event involved multiple races in a run-bike-run format.

Hauger qualified for this event in Ibiza during the USA National Championship in Texas in 2022, marking the 14th time she has competed on behalf of Team USA at a world championship. The course consisted of a 4.8 kilometer (km) run, an 18.4 km bike, and a 2.8 km run. Arriving within two days of the event, she still had a strong finish, placing eighth in her category, second among Americans.

