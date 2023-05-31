Christine Hauger of Grangeville competed in the 2023 multi-sport world championship duathlon earlier this year in Spain. The event involved multiple races in a run-bike-run format.
Hauger qualified for this event in Ibiza during the USA National Championship in Texas in 2022, marking the 14th time she has competed on behalf of Team USA at a world championship. The course consisted of a 4.8 kilometer (km) run, an 18.4 km bike, and a 2.8 km run. Arriving within two days of the event, she still had a strong finish, placing eighth in her category, second among Americans.
She said the run was flat and fast, and the bike had some hills in it but was also draft legal, so proved very fast when pelotons formed. She also said she was “slightly disappointed by not placing in the top three” — always her goal — but she is “very satisfied with her race times and how strong she felt overall.”
Next year’s National Championship will happen in Omaha and Hauger said she will be there to try and get back on the podium to qualify for the next world competition, which will be in 2025.
She added that she is thankful for her supportive family, friends, coworkers at Grangeville Elementary School and the Grangeville community — especially support crew Pat and Jinny Cash, Terrie Helmich, her mother Julie Hauger and Dan Andersson, a foreign exchange student from Sweden.
