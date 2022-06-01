DALLAS, Texas — Late last month, Christine Hauger of Grangeville flew to Dallas, Texas where she attained a podium position (third AG place) in the Annual USA Triathlon National Duathlon Championship. This four-day sports festival was held in Irving, Texas and included Olympic Distance Triathlon, Aquathon and Draft Legal Sprint Duathlon. Duathlon consists of a competitive run-road bike-run format.
Hauger’s race wave was the last event, leaving the start line at 3:30 p.m. May 1, in nearly 90-degree heat. Hauger led the race for most of the first leg, a fast 5K. During transition one, which entails switching to a road bike section, she was passed by a few of her top competitors.
The bike route was flat, windy and hot. Hauger was led off the course at two sections by other riders and vague race markings, costing precious time. The final section was scorching with no shade. She still managed to place on the podium, qualifying for the 2023 World Duathlon Championship which will happen in Spain.
She had not been on her road bike since last October due to winter in Idaho, but despite that and scorching Texas temperatures, her drive and focus pulled her to that medal position.
In 2021 Hauger qualified for the 2022 World Duathlon Championship in Romania to be held this June. Due to world events, she pulled out of that event for safety purposes, so had to requalify for worlds in 2022. This Texas race sealed the deal on her decision.
Christine Hauger is a full time Idaho PE and Art teacher for grades 1-12 in Idaho.
Race results can be viewed at: https://track.rtrt.me/e/USAT-MULTISPORT-2022#/leaderboard/top-ag-women-dl-sprint-du-duathlon_sprint_legal-F50-54/DRAFT-FINISH.
