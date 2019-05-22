Prairie senior Jordyn Higgins signed a letter of intent to play basketball at North Idaho College.
"It's in Coeur d'Alene," she said of the decision. "It's a two-year school. I really enjoyed playing basketball, the players up there and the coach."
She said a coach who had coached her mom, Becky, was helping at NIC connected her to the program.
"I had just seen the campus, and I thought it was a really pretty campus," she said.
She'll study pre-physical therapy, with an eye toward working in sports some day.
She received a scholarship for more than $1,300, out of about $4,000 tuition.
Higgins noted one of her new teammates is one she played against in high school: Aurelia Ellenwood of Lapwai.
