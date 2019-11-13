The Grangeville girls are set to open their season at home Monday, Nov. 18, against Cascade — a team Grangeville hasn’t seen since posting a 49-16 win over the Ramblers in 2014. Grangeville’s league play begins in January.
•
The Whitepine League is poised to jump right into league play Tuesday, with Prairie hosting Kamiah to renew the series. The Pirates won both games last year, and went on to place second in the WPL. Lapwai won the league and aced out Prairie for third place at the 1AD1 state tournament.
•
Kamiah didn’t win a game last season; the Kubs’ next win will be their first since January 2018. Kamiah’s home opener will be Nov. 21 against Deary — a team the Kubs did not play last winter.
•
Clearwater Valley opens with a non-league game at Nezperce, which swept the season series last year. CV’s home opener doubles as its league opener: Nov. 22 against Lapwai. The Rams had wins over Timberline, Highland, Potlatch and Orofino last year; they will visit two of those teams early next month, with a Dec. 3 trip to Orofino and a Dec. 5 visit from Highland planned.
•
1AD2 runner-up Salmon River is set to see Highland (Nov. 19), Nezperce (Nov. 23) and Orofino all before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Savages’ home opener is Nov. 26 against Orofino. Salmon River’s first Long Pin Conference game this season is Dec. 7 against Tri-Valley in Riggins.
