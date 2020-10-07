District III at Cascade (Sept. 26-27)

Local results

Saturday

Breakaway roping: 5, Shada Edwards (CV).

Tie down roping: 1, Luke Olsen (CV).

Team roping: 2, Clay Marek (G) and Kenzi Hansen.

Pole bending: 4, Shada Edwards (CV).

Sunday

Breakaway roping: 5, Shada Edwards (CV); 6, Emmy Williams (G).

Tie down roping: 1, Clay Marek (G).

Goat tying: 5, Shada Edwards (CV).

Team roping: 2, Clay Marek (G) and Kenzi Hansen.

Pole bending: 6, Emmy Williams (G).

Next: Oct. 10-11 at White Bird.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.