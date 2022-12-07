NEW MEADOWS — Gabe Zavala led the Salmon River basketball boys in scoring with 22 points against Highland last Saturday, Dec. 3, but the Huskies held on to win 58-52. Salmon River added 13 from Tyrus Swift and 10 from Cordell Bovey.
Tri-Valley beat SRHS 56-30 on Monday night, Dec. 5. Aaron Markley scored a team-high 11 points for the Savages.
