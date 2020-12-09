RIGGINS — Isaac Hofflander turned what had been a one-sided contest in Salmon River’s favor Monday night, Dec. 7, as SRHS prevailed 56-46 over Clearwater Valley. “He’s not just a big guy,” Salmon River head coach Levi Tucker told the Free Press afterward. “He can run the floor. We want him to get deep position on the block, and when he gets there, we’ve got to get him the ball. We did that during the second half.”
CV had come out on fire, with three-pointers by Connor Jackson, Josh Francis and Francis, again, hitting from right wing before the Savages made a shot. The Rams extended that lead to 10 during the first quarter and to 17 before halftime, as freshman Landon Schlieper added a trey and a fast-break layup just before the break.
After a pep talk, SRHS started looking for Hofflander practically every time down; he had been scoreless through two, and finished with 20, on six twos during the third and four more during the fourth quarter. The outburst started with a wide open layup in transition on the very first play of the second half, and continued with a mix of face-up, post-up, second-chance and fast-break points.
CV nevertheless held the lead, 36-34, entering the fourth quarter. Jimmy Tucker, who finished with 17 points, including six on foul shots during the final frame.
After knotting the score at 40-all on a post-up by Hofflander, SRHS got a fast-break basket by Gabe Zavala, free throws by Tucker, a jumper by Hofflander, and another fast-break layup to lead by six.
As CV played for time late in the game, SRHS extended the lead to nine by way of a flagrant foul, which resulted in a free throw followed by yet another Hofflander basket from the block.
Earlier in the week, SRHS lost to Orofino 68-65.
Next, Salmon River has league games at Tri-Valley Dec. 15 and at Garden Valley Dec. 17. Clearwater Valley has the UpRiver Rampage this Friday night, Dec. 11, against Kamiah, then visits Potlatch Dec. 12 and hosts Lapwai Dec. 17.
