GRANGEVILLE — The annual Elks Hoop Shoot brought together top free throw shooters from across the area last Saturday, Dec. 11, at GEMS. Those who placed first in their group qualify for the District Hoop Shoot to be held in Lewiston on Jan. 29. Results are as follows.

Girls

Ages 8-9: 1, Bailey Schumacher (Cottonwood); 2, Mytoya Lopez (Kamiah); 3, Stevi Schilling (Clearwater Valley).

Ages 10-11: 1, Autum Long (Grangeville); 2, Poppy Harper (Salmon River); 3, Sypress Martinez (CV).

Ages 12-13: 1, Cecilia Remacle (St. John Bosco); 2, Kalli Klement (Sts. Peter & Paul); 3, Hailey Hanson (Cottonwood).

Boys

Ages 8-9: 1, Michael Forsman (Cottonwood); 2, Jessie Walker (Salmon River); 3, Isaac Maddrell (Highland).

Ages 10-11: 1, Maximus MacGregor (Grangeville); 2, Colt Schoo (Sts. Peter & Paul); 3, Joseph Waters (St. John Bosco).

Ages 12-13: 1, Cason Curtis (CV); 2, Gage Smith (Sts. Peter & Paul); 3, Riley Shears (Cottonwood).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments