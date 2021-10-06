HORSESHOE BEND — The unbeaten host Mustangs demonstrated their capability against Salmon River last Friday night, Oct. 1, running off six straight touchdowns before the SRHS boys put together their first and only points on a night Horseshoe Bend prevailed 66-8. Salmon River broke through with a 34-yard pass from Gabe Zavala to Tyrus Swift during the second quarter, and Horseshoe Bend scored three more times before the clock expired.
Zavala finished with 106 passing yards, of which 79 came by way of four completions to Swift.
This week, Salmon River hosts Meadows for homecoming at 7 p.m. MT Friday night, Oct. 8.
