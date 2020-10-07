HORSESHOE BEND — Salmon River got 182 yards on 21 runs by Garret Shepherd, who scored four touchdowns, but the host Mustangs topped SRHS 62-26 Friday night. The Savages were once again without standout running back and linebacker Justin Whitten, who coach Ty Medley hopes may be able to return to play after the bye week.
Jimmy Shepherd booked 10 tackles and Isaac Hofflander added eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Next, Salmon River (1-5) had planned to play Cascade Oct. 9, but that game is canceled. SRHS will host Council (2-2) for senior night Oct. 16.
